Qatar's top diplomat is sworn in as new Prime Minister

March 07, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani served as Qatar’s Foreign Minister since 2016

AP

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as the country’s Prime Minister on March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Qatar's top diplomat was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister on March 7, replacing another member of the ruling family who had held the post since 2020, state news reported.

The Qatar News Agency says Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as the new head of government, without providing further details.

Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, appoints the holders of top offices, usually from members of the ruling family. As in other Gulf Arab countries, politics is largely confined to the ruling family and developments are rarely aired in public.

Sheikh Mohammed has served as Foreign Minister since 2016 and was the public face of Qatar as it navigated a 3.5 years economic boycott by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt that only came to an end in January 2021.

He replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who had served as Prime Minister and Interior Minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020. He was replaced as interior minister on Tuesday by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Gas-rich Qatar, one of the wealthiest countries on earth, supported Islamist groups across the region during and after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, bringing it into conflict with its Gulf Arab neighbors, who view such groups as a threat to hereditary rule.

Relations have improved over the last two years. The rulers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt visited Qatar as it hosted soccer's World Cup last year.

