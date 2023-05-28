Qatar’s Emir congratulates Turkey’s Erdogan before final election result

May 28, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - DUBAI

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turks had given him the responsibility of governing for the next five years, declaring Turkey as the only winner of a runoff Presidential election.

Addressing supporters atop a bus in Istanbul, Erdogan, who has led Turkey for two decades, thanked people for voting and said he completed Sunday’s runoff vote against challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with their support.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also congratulated Mr. Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.

In a tweet, the Emir wished Erdogan success in his new term, as data from both Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency and opposition ANKA news agency gave the Turkish President an edge in the election runoff.

