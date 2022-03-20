Qatar Emir and South Korean PM discuss cooperation, developments
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and the two leaders reviewed cooperation between their countries, the Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.
The leaders also discussed regional and international developments, the state news agency said.
