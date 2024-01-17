ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar announces deal to allow delivery of medicine to Israeli hostages, humanitarian aid to Gaza

January 17, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - RAFAH, Gaza Strip

Qatar announced on January 17 that additional quantities of humanitarian aid would be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza as part of the deal.

A Protester lifts a national flag during a rally demanding the release of Israelis taken hostage a hundred days earlier by the Palestinian Hamas group on October 7, outside the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on January 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Qatar says it has mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas to allow the delivery of medication to the more than 100 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza.

It marked the first agreement between the warring sides since a weeklong cease-fire collapsed in late November.

Hamas captured the hostages in its Oct. 7 cross-border attack that began the war. The hostages have not been visited by the Red Cross, and many, including several elderly men, are believed to be in desperate need of medication.

Qatar said the deal was reached with French assistance. The medicines are expected to be delivered Wednesday.

