Qatar announces deal to allow delivery of medicine to Israeli hostages, humanitarian aid to Gaza

January 17, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - RAFAH, Gaza Strip

Qatar says it has mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas to allow the delivery of medication to the more than 100 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza.

The Gulf Arab country announced Tuesday that additional quantities of humanitarian aid would be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza as part of the deal.

It marked the first agreement between the warring sides since a weeklong cease-fire collapsed in late November.

Hamas captured the hostages in its Oct. 7 cross-border attack that began the war. The hostages have not been visited by the Red Cross, and many, including several elderly men, are believed to be in desperate need of medication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar said the deal was reached with French assistance. The medicines are expected to be delivered Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.