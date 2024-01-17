GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar announces deal to allow delivery of medicine to Israeli hostages, humanitarian aid to Gaza

Qatar announced on January 17 that additional quantities of humanitarian aid would be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza as part of the deal.

January 17, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - RAFAH, Gaza Strip

AP
A Protester lifts a national flag during a rally demanding the release of Israelis taken hostage a hundred days earlier by the Palestinian Hamas group on October 7, outside the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on January 15, 2024.

A Protester lifts a national flag during a rally demanding the release of Israelis taken hostage a hundred days earlier by the Palestinian Hamas group on October 7, outside the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on January 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Qatar says it has mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas to allow the delivery of medication to the more than 100 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza.

The Gulf Arab country announced Tuesday that additional quantities of humanitarian aid would be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza as part of the deal.

It marked the first agreement between the warring sides since a weeklong cease-fire collapsed in late November.

Hamas captured the hostages in its Oct. 7 cross-border attack that began the war. The hostages have not been visited by the Red Cross, and many, including several elderly men, are believed to be in desperate need of medication.

Qatar said the deal was reached with French assistance. The medicines are expected to be delivered Wednesday.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine / Qatar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.