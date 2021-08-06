International

Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

Qatar Airways said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, that it has grounded 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of the plane's fuselage, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker   | Photo Credit: AP

Qatar Airways said August 5 it grounded 13 Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker over the issue.

While Airbus declined to specifically discuss the announcement, Qatar Airways' decision to ground the aircraft raised questions about the A350s' carbon composite fuselage, designed to make the twin-aisle aircraft lighter and cheaper to operate by burning less jet fuel. Qatar Airways also is one of the world's top operators of the aircraft.

In its statement, Qatar Airways said it had been monitoring the degradation beneath the paint on the fuselage of the aircraft for some time. It described the issue as a “significant condition,” without elaborating.

“Following the explicit written instruction of its regulator, 13 aircraft have now been grounded, effectively removing them from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition,” the airline said in its statement.

Qatar Airways has a fleet of 53 Airbus A350s in both its 1000 and 900 series. The airline has another on order with the Toulouse, France-based airplane manufacturer, making its total order of 76 aircraft — the most of any airline worldwide. In June, Qatar Airways said it wouldn't take any more A350s unless the problem was fixed.

Airbus declined to specifically discuss Qatar Airways' grounding.

“As a leading aircraft manufacturer we are always in talks / working with our customers,” a statement said. "Those talks we keep confidential. We have no further comment on our customer's operations.“ Currently, Singapore Airlines is the world's top operator of the A350, with 56 now in its fleet. The airline said it “has not experienced the issues reported.” In America, Delta Air Lines has 15 in its fleet. The Atlanta-based carrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The A350 has a list price as much as $366.5 million, though buyers often get discounts in bulk deals.

Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar al-Baker, is known for his hard-changing, confrontational approach in negotiating with manufacturers and others.

The airline will be the crucial carrier for fans attending the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup in this Arabian Peninsula country.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

About 100k green cards are at risk of going to waste this year; resentment among Indian professionals

Saudi case against Twitter user may have its roots in U.S.

Biden administration non-committal on support for permanent UNSC seat for India

Amazon pushes back return to office to January due to COVID

Morning Digest: Centre moves to redact retrospective tax law; Opposition to hold a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar today, and more

Three erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse

No plan to house Indian military base on Agalega island: Mauritius

Pakistan has other ‘options’, PM Imran Khan’s adviser tells U.S.

Ahead of UNSC discussion, India reminds of strategic partnership with Kabul

A year after Beirut blast, Lebanon is reeling under economic and political crises

Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz threatens Iran with military action

Metaverse | What is the ‘next generation of Internet’ Zuckerberg and Nadella are talking about?

Nintendo reports slump in quarterly sales for its flagship Switch console

ByteDance to lay off staff, close businesses over China tutoring clampdown

Britain will not recognise a Taliban govt. that takes power by force: U.K. envoy to U.N.

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon

Watch | Barbara Woodward, UK’s Permanent Representative to UN, speaks on counterterrorism in Afghanistan, India-UK ties and more

COVID-19 | Sydney reports worst day of its current outbreak

Microsoft to require U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 12:48:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/qatar-airways-grounds-13-airbus-a350s-as-fuselage-degrading/article35759532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY