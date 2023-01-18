ADVERTISEMENT

Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call made over ocean

January 18, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Sydney

Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure while over the Pacific Ocean. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

AP

A Qantas Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating as flight QF144 is seen after its safe landing at the Sydney International Airport on January 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

A Qantas flight from New Zealand landed safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Emergency services rushed to the plane after Qantas Flight 144 arrived from Auckland, New Zealand.

Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure while over the Pacific Ocean. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US