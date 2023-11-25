ADVERTISEMENT

Putin’s former PM Kasyanov added to Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ list for opposing Ukraine war

November 25, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Mikhail Kasyanov became prime minister in 2000 after Vladimir Putin was elected to the presidency, but was later dismissed and became a prominent opposition figure

AP

File picture of former Russian Prime Minister, and one of opposition leaders, Mikhail Kasyanov, center, attending a march in Moscow, Russia | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday added Mikhail Kasyanov, who was President Vladimir Putin's first prime minister but then became one of his opponents, to its register of “foreign agents.”

ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine crisis | Mass drone attack on Kyiv; mayor says two injured

Russian law allows for figures and organisations receiving money or support from outside the country to be designated as foreign agents, a term whose pejorative connotations could undermine the designee's credibility.

The law, which has been extensively used against opposition figures and independent news media, also requires material published by a designee to carry a prominent disclaimer stating that it comes from a foreign agent.

The ministry's website says Kasyanov “took part in the creation and dissemination of messages and materials of foreign agents to an unlimited circle of people, disseminated false information about the decisions taken by public authorities of the Russian Federation and the policies pursued by them” and “opposed the special military operation in Ukraine.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Putin to boost AI work in Russia to fight a Western monopoly he says is 'unacceptable and dangerous'

Mr. Kasyanov became prime minister in 2000 after Putin was elected to the presidency and served through 2004, when he was dismissed. He was primarily responsible for economic reforms, including Russia's adoption of a flat income tax.

He became a prominent opposition figure after leaving office and attempted to run for president in 2008, but his candidacy was rejected by the national election commission.

Kasyanov later faded from view as Russia's opposition weakened under arrests and repressions. After Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Kasyanov left the country and has been reported to be in Latvia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US