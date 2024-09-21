GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Putin was joking about support for Kamala Harris in U.S. election, says foreign minister

“President Putin has a good sense of humour. He often jokes during his statements and interviews,” said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Updated - September 21, 2024 04:29 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File | Photo Credit: via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin was joking when he said Moscow was supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November's U.S. presidential election, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

Mr. Putin said earlier this month that Russia wanted Harris to win the contest in a teasing comment that cited her "infectious" laugh as a reason to prefer her over Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump. The Russian leader's remark prompted the White House to say Putin should stop commenting on the November 5 election.

Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war if elected as U.S. President

"It was a joke," Mr. Lavrov said, when asked how much the change in U.S. president would affect Russia's foreign policy. "President Putin has a good sense of humour. He often jokes during his statements and interviews.

"I see no long-term differences in our attitude to the current or previous elections in the United States, because it is ruled by the notorious 'deep state'," Mr. Lavrov said, without giving evidence for that assertion.

Mr. Lavrov's comments were published on the foreign ministry website on Friday.

Published - September 21, 2024 04:19 pm IST

Russia / USA / US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS

