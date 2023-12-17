GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Putin warns of 'problems' with Finland after NATO membership

Finland joined NATO in April this year in the midst of Moscow's Ukraine offensive

December 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "problems" with neighbouring Finland after it joined NATO earlier this year, saying Moscow will create a new military district in north-west Russia in response, in an interview published on December 17.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre border with Russia, joined NATO in April this year in the midst of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

"They (the West) dragged Finland into NATO. Did we have any disputes with them? All disputes, including territorial ones in the mid-20th century, have long been solved," Mr. Putin told a state TV reporter.

"There were no problems there, now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad military district and concentrate a certain amount of military units there."

The comments come as Finland again shut its border with Russia this week, accusing it of orchestrating a migrant crisis on its border.

Moscow has warned of counter-measures to Helsinki's NATO accession.

Mr. Putin also said Russia had no reason to be at war with NATO countries after U.S. leader Joe Biden said this month that Moscow "won't stop" in Ukraine if it is successful there.

"It is rhetoric to justify false policy on Russia," Mr. Putin said.

He said Moscow had "no interest — either in geopolitical, economic or military terms — to fight with NATO countries."

The Kremlin's Ukraine campaign has reawakened fears of Russian aggression in the eastern flank of NATO.

Related Topics

World / Russia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.