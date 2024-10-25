GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Putin warns against 'illusory' attempts to defeat Russia

Mr. Putin was speaking in the Russian city of Kazan on the final day of the BRICS summit, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of emerging economies against the West

Published - October 25, 2024 04:50 am IST - Kazan

AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a press conference at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia October 24, 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a press conference at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: BRICS-RUSSIA2024.RU

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday (October 24, 2024) against "illusory" attempts to defeat Russia on the battlefield ahead of his first meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres in more than two years for talks set to focus on the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr. Putin was speaking in the Russian city of Kazan on the final day of the BRICS summit, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of emerging economies against the West.

Russia's opponents "do not conceal their aim to deal our country a strategic defeat", Mr. Putin said.

Erdogan says Turkey ‘determined’ to pursue BRICS dialogue 

"I will say directly that these are illusory calculations, that can be made only by those who do not know Russia's history."

Shortly before he spoke, Russia's lower house of parliament voted to ratify a defence pact with North Korea amid reports that Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to Russia for training and possible deployment in Ukraine.

At the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping also warned about "serious challenges" in the world and said he hoped BRICS countries could be a "stabilising force for peace".

"We need to continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon. There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon," Xi said.

India ready to provide all possible assistance for peace in Ukraine: PM Modi in Kazan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian slammed the UN Security Council's role as Guterres listened, saying international bodies "lack the necessary efficiency to extinguish the fire of this crisis".

Mr. Putin said the Middle East was "on the verge of full-scale war".

Mr. Putin has faced calls from his BRICS allies to end the Ukraine conflict, which began when Moscow launched a full-scale military campaign in February 2022.

Published - October 25, 2024 04:50 am IST

Related Topics

Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.