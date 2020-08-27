International

Putin vows military aid for Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed military support for embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, while urging a peaceful resolution to unrest and demonstrations that erupted after a disputed election.

European Union Ambassadors in Minsk on Thursday denounced a crackdown on the opposition.

Mr. Putin on Thursday promised military backing for Belarus and said Russia had set up a reserve group of law enforcement officers to deploy if the post-vote situation deteriorated. “It won't be used unless the situation starts to get out of control,” Mr. Putin said.

