Putin voices hope for cooperation with U.S. in letter to Trump

In a New Year telegram to U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says a constructive dialogue between the two nations is essential for global stability.
The Kremlin said on Saturday that Mr. Putin emphasised in his Seasons Greetings to Mr. Trump that Russia and the U.S. could develop a “pragmatic cooperation aimed at long-term perspective” on the basis of “equality and mutual respect.”
Mr. Putin noted that “the development a constructive Russian-U.S. dialogue is particularly important for strengthening strategic stability in the world and finding the optimal answers to global threats and challenges.”
Ties between Moscow and Washington sank to a post-Cold War low following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the allegations of its meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor