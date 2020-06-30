Putin urges Russians to vote for stability

Moscow

30 June 2020 22:02 IST

Voting on key constitutional changes

Vladimir Putin on Tuesday urged Russians to vote for constitutional changes that would allow him to run again for President twice, calling the reforms a guarantor of stability, security and prosperity.

Mr. Putin made his appeal at the scene of a bloody Second World War battle between the Red Army and the Nazis on the eve of the main and last day of a seven-day nationwide vote that will change the Constitution for the first time since 1993.

Under the proposed changes, which State exit polls suggest will be backed by over two thirds of voters, Mr. Putin would be allowed to run for another two six-year back-to-back terms after his current term expires in 2024. That could see the former KGB officer, now 67, stay in office until 2036, though Mr. Putin has said he has yet to take a final decision on what he wants to do.

Critics and staunch supporters are convinced he will run again, while some analysts believe he has not yet made his mind up but wants to keep his options open.