International

Putin thanks Trump for tip Russia says foiled attacks

FILE: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan.

FILE: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The Kremlin said Putin passed on his gratitude to Trump during a phone call on Sunday for the tip from U.S. special services

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted terrorism attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington, bringing personal thanks again from President Vladimir Putin to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Russian news agencies cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying that thanks to the information, two Russians were detained on Dec. 27 on suspicion of plotting attacks during New Year festivities in St. Petersburg.

The Kremlin said Putin passed on his gratitude to Trump during a phone call on Sunday for the tip from U.S. special services. It gave no more details.

Diplomatic ties between Washington and Moscow are fraught over disagreements from Ukraine to Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, but Trump and Putin have managed to keep personal lines open.

Two years ago, the Russian leader also phoned Trump to thank him for a tip that Russia said helped prevent a bomb attack on a cathedral in St. Petersburg. Russia has repeatedly been the target of attacks by militant groups including Islamic State.

Sunday's Kremlin statement said Putin and Trump agreed to continue bilateral cooperation to tackle terrorism.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
USA
Russia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 2:25:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/putin-thanks-trump-for-tip-russia-says-foiled-attacks/article30428776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY