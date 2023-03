March 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his Security Council that they needed to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" to safeguard facilities controlled by law enforcement bodies.

Mr. Putin said on Thursday Russia had been hit by a "terrorist attack" in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, and vowed to crush a sabotage group that had fired at civilians. Ukraine accused Russia of staging a false "provocation".