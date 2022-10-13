Putin tells Erdogan Russia could create 'gas hub' in Turkey

Erdogan has aimed to retain open dialogue with Russia and Western countries since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

AFP Astana, Kazakhstan
October 13, 2022 18:01 IST

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, on October 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow would consider developing a "gas hub" in Turkey, with Russia's supplies to Europe disrupted by Ukraine-related sanctions and leaks at key pipelines.

"Turkey has turned out to be the most reliable route for deliveries today, even to Europe. We could consider the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey for supplies to other countries," the Russian leader told Erdogan at a face-to-face meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Erdogan has aimed to retain open dialogue with Russia and Western countries since the start of Russia's invasion, despite an array of differences including conflicts in Syria and elsewhere.

"It would be a platform, not only for deliveries, but also for determining (gas) prices," Putin said at the meeting with Erdogan, adding that: "Today these prices are exorbitant and we could normally regulate this without any political overtones".

Gas prices have skyrocketed since the beginning of Russia's war and Europe has struggled to find alternative energy supplies after Russia strangled deliveries in response to Western sanctions.

