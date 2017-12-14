Putin says Russia won’t be dragged into new arms race with U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would pay proper attention to the development of its army and navy, but it would not be dragged into a new arms race with the United States.
Putin, speaking at a year-end news conference, also said that Russia would not back out of its commitment to concluding a START III Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the United States, despite what he said was Washington's wavering on arms control treaties.
