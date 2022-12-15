Putin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows

December 15, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russia's energy sales to Europe have sharply fallen since the start of its war in Ukraine

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia on December 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would expand trade cooperation with new partners, including by switching gas flows to eastern neighbours, in order to combat Western sanctions.

Mr. Putin said in a televised speech that Russia would develop its economic relations with partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America to thwart Western efforts to isolate it economically.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will remove restrictions in logistics and finance. Let me remind you that by introducing sanctions, Western countries were trying to push Russia to the periphery of world development. But we will never take the route of self-isolation," he said.

"On the contrary, we are broadening, and will broaden, cooperation with all who have an interest in that."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russia's energy sales to Europe have sharply fallen since the start of its war in Ukraine. Mr. Putin said it would increase gas sales to the east and reiterated his plan to build a new "gas hub" in Turkey.

He said it would define prices for gas sales to Europe using an "electronic platform".

Russia's economy is expected to shrink by 2.5% in 2022, Mr. Putin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US