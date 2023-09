September 12, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

Relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented historical level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with China's Deputy Premier Zhang Guoqing on September 12, Russia's RIA state news agency reported.

"Relations between Russia and China have reached an absolutely unprecedented historical level in recent years," RIA cited Mr. Putin as saying.

"We will together continue this work further."

