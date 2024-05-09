ADVERTISEMENT

Putin says on Victory Day that Russia won't let itself be threatened

Published - May 09, 2024 03:20 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russia’ President Vladimir Putin was giving a speech to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Reuters

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 9 that Russia would do everything to avoid a clash of global powers but would not let itself be threatened, in a speech to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Mr. Putin was addressing massed ranks of Russian servicemen on Red Square.

"Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash. But at the same time we will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are always in a state of combat readiness," Putin said in a short speech as flurries of snow whipped across the vast square.

After calling for a minute of silence, Mr. Putin ended with the words: "For Russia! For victory! Hurrah!", providing the cue for thousands of troops to answer with three loud cheers. (

