Putin says dozens in Kremlin inner circle have COVID-19

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters  

Dozens of people in Vladimir Putin’s entourage have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Russian leader said on Thursday, as his country struggles with high infection rates and a vaccine-sceptic population.

Earlier this week, 68-year-old Putin cancelled all in-person events and said he was self-isolating after announcing an outbreak in the Kremlin.

“Cases of the coronavirus were detected in my inner circle. Not just one or two but several dozen people,” Mr. Putin said, speaking via video link at a meeting of a Moscow-led security alliance.

Mr. Putin had been due to attend the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Dushanbe in person, but said on Tuesday he would instead join remotely.

Mr. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the outbreak was mainly among members of the security detail.


