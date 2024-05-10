ADVERTISEMENT

Putin reappoints Mishustin as Russia's Prime Minister

Published - May 10, 2024 12:48 pm IST - MOSCOW

Mr. Mishustin’s reappointment was widely expected by political observers, who noted that Mr. Putin values his skills and the lack of political ambition

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrive for a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as Prime Minister for the lower house’s approval.

Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the house, the State Duma, will hold a session later Friday to consider Mr. Mishustin’s candidacy.

Mr. Mishustin’s approval is a mere proforma in the Kremlin-controlled parliament.

In line with Russian law, Mr. Mishustin, 58, who held the job for the past four years, submitted his Cabinet’s resignation on Tuesday when Mr. Putin began his fifth presidential term at a glittering Kremlin inauguration.

Mr. Mishustin’s reappointment was widely expected by political observers, who noted that Mr. Putin values his skills and the lack of political ambition. Mr. Mishustin, the former head of Russia’s tax service, has kept a low profile, steering clear of political statements and avoiding media interviews.

