Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

December 29, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MOSCOW

The newly commissioned vessels included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine

AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversees the commissioning of new ships for the Russian navy via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, on December 29, 2022. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen on the tv screen on the right. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country's navy.

“We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Mr. Putin said, referring to Russia's 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.

The newly commissioned vessels included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine. The submarine armed with Bulava nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles is the sixth submarine of the new Borei-class to join the Russian navy.

“It will ensure Russia's security for decades ahead,” Mr. Putin said.

Another submarine of the same type, Emperor Alexander III, was launched during Thursday's ceremony. The navy plans to commission it following trials.

Related Topics

Russia

