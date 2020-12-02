Coronavirus | Putin orders 'large-scale' vaccinations to start next week

Moscow

02 December 2020 20:11 IST

The Russian President noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab

President Vladimir Putin told health officials on Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that Russia has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

“I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination,” Mr. Putin said. The President noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.

