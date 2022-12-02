Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

December 02, 2022 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - MOSCOW

U.S. President Joe Biden said that he was prepared to speak to Mr. Putin if the Kremlin chief was looking for a way to end the war

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File. | Photo Credit: AP

President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement in Ukraine but the refusal of the United States to recognise annexed territories as Russian is hindering a search for any potential compromise, the Kremlin said on December 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he was prepared to speak to Mr. Putin if the Kremlin chief was looking for a way to end the war but that Mr. Putin had not yet indicated that.

"The president of the Russian Federation has always been, is and remains open to negotiations in order to ensure our interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Mr. Biden's remarks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The most preferable way to achieve our interests is through peaceful, diplomatic means," Mr. Peskov said. "Putin was, is and remains open to contacts and negotiations."

Mr. Putin has said he has no regrets about launching what he calls Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine and casts the war as a watershed moment when Russia finally stood up to an arrogant Western hegemony after decades of humiliation in the years since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine and the West say Mr. Putin has no justification for what they cast as an imperial-style war of occupation. Ukraine says it will fight until the last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US