ADVERTISEMENT

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

October 13, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

“We have good reasons (to be here), but even without reasons this visit is long overdue,” Mr. Putin said in talks with Japarov.

AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, gestures while speaking to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during their meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Oct. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Vladimir Putin on Thursday called to strengthen military ties with Kyrgyzstan in a trip to the Central Asian country, his first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

President Putin is wanted by the court over the deportation of Ukrainian children. Its ruling requires members of the ICC, which does not include Kyrgyzstan, to make the arrest if he sets foot on their territory.

Televised footage showed Mr. Putin greeting Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the capital Bishkek for a summit of the post-Soviet group Commonwealth of Independent States.

ALSO READ
Putin to travel to Kyrgyzstan in first known trip abroad since ICC arrest warrant

"I would like to thank the president for the invitation. We have good reasons (to be here), but even without reasons this visit is long overdue," Mr. Putin said in talks with Japarov.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"I expect that military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan... will continue to strengthen and expand," Mr. Putin said.

Kyrgyzstan is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a NATO-style military alliance of ex-Soviet states led by Russia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US