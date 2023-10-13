Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

October 13, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Vladimir Putin on Thursday called to strengthen military ties with Kyrgyzstan in a trip to the Central Asian country, his first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

President Putin is wanted by the court over the deportation of Ukrainian children. Its ruling requires members of the ICC, which does not include Kyrgyzstan, to make the arrest if he sets foot on their territory.

Televised footage showed Mr. Putin greeting Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the capital Bishkek for a summit of the post-Soviet group Commonwealth of Independent States.

"I would like to thank the president for the invitation. We have good reasons (to be here), but even without reasons this visit is long overdue," Mr. Putin said in talks with Japarov.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I expect that military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan... will continue to strengthen and expand," Mr. Putin said.

Kyrgyzstan is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a NATO-style military alliance of ex-Soviet states led by Russia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT