Putin, in annual address, calls for modern Russia economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will seek to modernise the Russian economy if he’s re-elected to another term next March.
Speaking at an annual news conference on Thursday, Mr. Putin said that he wants to see Russia “aimed into the future,” make its economy more flexible and increase its efficiency.
Mr. Putin, whose approval ratings top 80 %, is set to win an easy victory in the March 18 vote.
He said he sees the development of health care and education among top priorities if he wins.
He said he would like to see more political competition, which would help make the nation’s political system more balanced.
Mr. Putin said he would run as a self-nominated candidate, keeping a distance from the main Kremlin-controlled party, United Russia.
