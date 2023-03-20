ADVERTISEMENT

Putin hails China’s willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict

March 20, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - Moscow

Russian President Putin hailed “China’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving” the year-long conflict in Ukraine.

AFP

File photo of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping. Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Russia on March 20, 2023, a trip Beijing has touted as a “visit for peace” as it seeks to play mediator in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday welcomed China’s willingness to play a “constructive role” in ending the conflict in Ukraine, saying Sino-Russian relations were “at the highest point”.

His Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as Beijing seeks to position itself as a peacemaker.

The quality of ties between Moscow and Beijing is “higher than the political and military unions of the Cold War era”, Putin said in an article written for a Chinese newspaper and published by the Kremlin on the eve of Xi’s visit.

Putin said he had “high expectations” of his talks with the Chinese leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have no doubt that they will give a new powerful impetus to the whole bilateral cooperation,” he added.

Putin hailed “China’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving” the year-long conflict in Ukraine.

Also read |Explained | Locating China in the Russia-Ukraine war

He said he was grateful to Beijing for its “balanced” stance on events in Ukraine and its understanding of the conflict’s backstory and the “real reasons” behind it.

“Russia is open to a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis by political-diplomatic means,” Putin assured in the article.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns

However, he insisted on Kyiv’s recognition of “new geopolitical realities”, namely Russia’s annexation last year of four Ukrainian regions, as well as Crimea back in 2014.

“Unfortunately, ultimatums to Russia show that (their authors) are far from these realities and have no interest in seeking a solution,” he added.

Announcing the trip Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing would “play a constructive role in promoting peace talks”.

Freshly reappointed for a third term in power, Xi is pushing a greater role for China on the global stage, and was crucial in mediating a surprise rapprochement between Middle Eastern rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US