Putin declares annexation of four Ukrainian regions in Kremlin ceremony

Ukraine, U.S. and U.N. say exercise has no legal value; annexation, nuclear threat take war into new phase

Reuters LONDON
September 30, 2022 18:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in a ceremony in Kremlin on September 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday presided over a ceremony to annex four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by his forces, escalating his seven-month war and taking it into an unpredictable new phase.

"This is the will of millions of people," he said in a speech before hundreds of dignitaries in the St George's Hall of the Kremlin.

Also Read
Russian strike kills 25 as Kremlin looks to annex more Ukraine regions

The ceremony took place three days after the completion of hastily staged referendums in which Moscow's proxies in the occupied regions claimed majorities of up to 99% in favour of joining Russia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine and Western governments described those votes as bogus, illegitimate and conducted at gunpoint.

In a speech repeatedly interrupted by applause, Mr. Putin declared that Russia had four new regions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He urged Ukraine to cease military action and return to the negotiating table. Kyiv has vowed to recapture all the lands seized by Russia and said that Russia's decision to annex the territories had destroyed any prospect of talks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Russia
Ukraine
unrest, conflicts and war
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app