Putin bats for visa-free travel with India

During the talks, Mr. Modi noted that Moscow and New Delhi have been together for several decades.

PTI Samarkand
September 16, 2022 22:50 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday batted for a visa-free travel deal between India and Russia during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a bilateral meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Silk Road city in Uzbekistan, the Russian president underlined that India’s rich history and ancient culture are traditionally of great interest to the Russian people.

Against this backdrop, "we propose accelerating the process of negotiations towards an agreement on visa-free tourist travel,” Mr. Putin was quoted as saying by Russia's official news agency TASS.

During the talks, Mr. Modi noted that Moscow and New Delhi have been together for several decades and thanked Mr. Putin for assistance in evacuation of thousands of Indian students from Ukraine after Russian troops launched a "special military operation" against the neighbouring country in February.

