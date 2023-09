Putin and Xi to meet in Beijing in October, Russia says

September 19, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with China's Xi Jinping, Interfax cited Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying on Tuesday.

"In October, we look forward to thorough bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing," Mr. Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.

In Beijing, Mr. Putin will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative, Mr. Patrushev said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT