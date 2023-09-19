HamberMenu
Putin and Xi to meet in Beijing in October, Russia says

In Beijing, Vladimir Putin will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative

September 19, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with China's Xi Jinping, Interfax cited Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying on Tuesday.

"In October, we look forward to thorough bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing," Mr. Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.

In Beijing, Mr. Putin will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative, Mr. Patrushev said.

