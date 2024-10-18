Purported drone footage shows Yahya Sinwar’s final moments before he was killed by Israeli forces

Israel, on Thursday (October 17, 2024), announced that its armed forces had killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, after what it called a “lengthy hunt.”

The killing of Sinwar, widely regarded as the chief architect of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, coming just 10 days after Israelis and Palestinians marked a year since the deadliest fighting in their decades-old conflict erupted.

His death also adds to Israel’s growing list of assassinated Hamas and Hezbollah (Lebanon’s militant group backed by Iran) leaders, who have been targeted since October 7, 2023. Previously, Israel killed Ismail Haniyeh — who was seen as the overall leader of Hamas — on July 31, 2024, and followed it up with the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Sinwar killing updates: October 18, 2024

Israeli forces were not targetting Sinwar, chanced upon him in Rafah

Though he was Israel’s most-wanted man, Sinwar’s death came unexpectedly even for the Israeli forces who appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that the body in the rubble was his.

In a drone video, posted on X by several Israeli officials purpotedly showing Sinwar’s final moments, the former Hamas chief is seen covered in dust, sitting on a chair, in a room of a building hollowed-out by airstrikes. As the drone moves closer to him, Sinwar appears to throw a stick at the drone.

According to the Israeli military, an additional shell was then at the building, causing it to collapse and killing Sinwar. Israel military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari Sinwar was found with a bulletproof vest, grenades, and 40,000 shekels ($10,707). He added that his troops had identified three Hamas militants running from building to building in Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah. Sinwar, turned out to be one of them. The troops attempted to shoot them before they ran inside a building.

Photos circulating online showed the body of a man resembling Sinwar with a gaping head wound, dressed in a military-style vest, half buried in the rubble of a destroyed building. The security official confirmed the photos were taken by Israeli security officials at the scene. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

Hamas has not confirmed his death.

The military said three militants were killed in the operation. Police said one of them was confirmed as Sinwar by dental records, fingerprints and DNA tests. Sinwar was imprisoned by Israel from the late 1980s until 2011, and during that time he underwent treatment for brain cancer — leaving Israeli authorities with extensive medical records.

Netanyahu says Sinwar killing ‘beginning of the end’ of Gaza war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip was the “beginning of the end” of the year-long war in the Palestinian territory.

Mr. Netanyahu, who vowed to crush Hamas at the start of the war, hailed Sinwar’s killing, saying: “While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it’s the beginning of the end.”

