Pakistan national apprehended by BSF in Punjab

October 08, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Ferozepur

The apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently and nothing objectionable was recovered from him, the official said

PTI

A Pakistani national was apprehended after he crossed the International Border and entered Indian territory in the area falling near village Gajni Wala in Punjab, a Border Security Force official said on Sunday.

The apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently and nothing objectionable was recovered from him, the official said.

The BSF personnel approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest in his regard.

The apprehended Pakistan national was later handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, said the official.

