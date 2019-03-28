Pulwama attack: Pakistan says no terror camps exist in 22 locations shared by India

A day after it ''shared'' “preliminary findings” of its investigation into the February 14 last Pulwama terror attack with New Delhi, Pakistan on Thursday said it had examined 22 “pin locations” shared by India but found no terror camps.

It claimed that there were no links to nail the 54 people detained in connection with the Pulwama attack.

Pakistan was willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

“While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far. Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations,” the FO said.

It said that in consistent with its commitment to cooperate, Pakistan on Wednesday shared ''preliminary findings'' of its investigation with India along with a set of questions.

India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.