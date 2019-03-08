Public blames U.S. for summit breakdown, says N. Korea

North Korean state media acknowledged a fruitless summit between its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time on Friday, saying people were blaming the United States for the lack of an agreement. Mr. Trump however was open to more talks with North Korea aimed at North Korea’s denuclearisation, his National Security Adviser said, despite reports that it is reactivating parts of its missile programme.

“The public at home and abroad that had hoped for success and good results from the second DPRK-U.S. summit in Hanoi are feeling regretful, blaming the U.S. for the summit that ended without an agreement,” Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in a commentary.

A senior State Department official said on Thursday that no one in the U.S. administration advocated the incremental approach that North Korea has been seeking and the condition for its integration into the global economy and a transformed relationship with the United States was complete denuclearisation.