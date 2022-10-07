Proud Boys member Jeremy Bertino pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for U.S. Capitol attack

Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty to the charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Reuters WASHINGTON:
October 07, 2022 02:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Proud Boy member Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty to the charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the far-right Proud Boys, Jeremy Bertino, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of the group to do so.

Six other members, including former Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, are due to stand trial beginning in December on charges including seditious conspiracy, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Bertino also pleaded guilty to a gun charge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Guilty, your honor,” Bertino said when asked if he was pleading guilty to both of charges.

His guilty plea comes as the first seditious conspiracy trial of Donald Trump supporters charged with organizing the Capitol assault is underway. That trial involves five associates of the far-right Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As part of his plea deal, Bertino, 43, of Belmont, North Carolina, must agree to testify before a grand jury or at trial if requested by federal prosecutors. He could face a prison sentence of up to five years, three months and a fine of up to $200,000, officials said at a virtual hearing before U.S District Court Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington.

Seditious conspiracy is a Civil War-era statute defined as two or more people plotting “to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States” that is rarely prosecuted.

Supporters of then-President Trump, a Republican, stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden after Trump falsely claimed the election had been stolen from him. Five people died during and shortly after the riot, and about 140 police were injured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
USA
World

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app