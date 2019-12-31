Watch | Protests across the continents in 2019

2019 was the year that saw the rage of the common man against the establishment. It witnessed a host of historical events including widespread street protests, led by students and youth.

Hong Kong

Protests began in June in Hong Kong as a mark of opposition to the city government’s Extradition Bill that would have seen offenders sent to mainland China.

Iraq

Demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor quality of public services began on October 1. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation but the protesters want the whole post-2003 system to be overhauled.

Iran​

What began as a protest against fuel price hike transformed into widespread unrest against corruption and status quo. The Iranian regime brutally suppressed the protests, arrested over 7,000 people and shut down the Internet.

Chile

The demonstrations began as a response to an increase in metro prices in mid-October. But have since mutated into a broader battle against inequality, high price of health care poor quality of education and public services and government brutality.

Algeria

The protests have seen the resignation of the erstwhile President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The protesters have called for an overhaul of the entire political system and refused to lend any legitimacy to the presidential election conducted earlier this year.

Sudan​

Protests began as a response to austerity measures, felling the strongman President Omar al-Bashir. This finally led to a Constitutional Declaration being drafted, leading to a 39-month transition period beginning September and formally transferred power to the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.

India

Violent protests were held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 across the country. The Act was passed by the Parliament of India on December 11 resulting in protests ever since. The fundamental criticism of the Act has been that it specifically targets Muslims.

