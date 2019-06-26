International

Protesters urge discussion of Hong Kong issues at G-20

Protesters hold up the mobile phone lights in front of police headquarters in Hong Kong, Friday, June 21, 2019. More than 1,000 protesters blocked Hong Kong police headquarters into the evening Friday, while others took over major streets as the tumult over the city's future showed no signs of abating.

Protesters hold up the mobile phone lights in front of police headquarters in Hong Kong, Friday, June 21, 2019. More than 1,000 protesters blocked Hong Kong police headquarters into the evening Friday, while others took over major streets as the tumult over the city's future showed no signs of abating.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

US, EU urged to take up the contentous extradition legislation

Protesters in Hong Kong opposed to contentious extradition legislation are calling on leaders of the U.S., the European Union and others to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this week’s G-20 summit in Japan.

Groups of protesters gathered outside the U.S. and EU consulates Wednesday morning to deliver petitions stating their requests.

A spokesman says changes to the Chinese territory’s legislation could expose citizens of all nationalities to being extradited to China for unfair trials and possible torture.

Hundreds of thousands of people have protested in recent weeks over the legislation and police violence against them.

China has said it won’t permit any discussion of Hong Kong affairs at the meeting in Osaka.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
Hong Kong
human rights
democracy
demonstration
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 3:15:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/protesters-urge-discussion-of-hong-kong-issues-at-g-20/article28142055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY