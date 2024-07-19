ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters storm Bangladesh jail, free ‘hundreds’

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 06:48 pm IST - Dhaka

Moushumi Sarker, a senior government official in Narsingdi district, confirmed the jailbreak to AFP but did not give further details.

AFP

Anti-quota protesters clash with the police in Dhaka on July 19, 2024. Police in Bangladesh’s capital banned all public rallies on July 19, a day after the deadliest round of student protests so far saw government buildings torched by demonstrators and the imposition of a nationwide internet blackout. | Photo Credit: AFP

Student protesters in the central Bangladeshi district of Narsingdi stormed a jail Friday and freed hundreds of inmates before setting it on fire, a police officer told AFP.

“The inmates fled the jail and the protesters set the jail on fire,” the police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I don’t know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds.”

A resident of Narsingdi who lives near the jail and gave his name as Ripon told AFP he saw at least 20 men leaving the facility carrying their belongings in handbags.

At least 50 people have been killed in Bangladesh this week after police heightened a crackdown on student protests calling for reforms to public service hiring rules.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / prison

