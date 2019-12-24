Protesters harden position in Iraq

Iraqi protesters stepped up their demonstrations on Tuesday with the authorities in Baghdad increasingly paralysed as they seek a way out of a political impasse.

Once again the capital’s iconic Tahrir Square began filling early in the day, with protesters making clear their opposition to names touted by the establishment to fill the post of Prime Minister.

Negotiations over a candidate to replace premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who quit in November in the face of protests against corruption and unemployment, have remained deadlocked since the latest in a series of deadlines expired at midnight on Sunday.

While a pro-Iran camp has tried to impose a candidate, Iraqi President Barham Saleh has reportedly put up resistance.

Parliament failed to meet as planned on Monday as there was no quorum.

“Every hour they come up with a new candidate, but we want someone who is independent,” said one young demonstrator, standing in front of burning tyres on a road into southern Basra.

“We’re ready to continue the general strike, a day, two days, three days ... even a hundred years if that’s what it takes,” he added, his face covered by a scarf to keep out the acrid smoke.

Officials say Iran wants to install Qusay al-Suhail, who served as Higher Education Minister in the government of Abdel Mahdi.

'Sacrifices'

Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi, a Sunni, has announced he has dropped his support for Suhail, after a source in the presidency said Saleh had vetoed the proposed appointment.

Instead Halbusi has urged his pro-Iran allies to come forward with another name.

As soon as the name of Assaad al-Aidani, the governor of Basra, began circulating however, protests erupted in his oil-rich southern province, with demonstrators blocking roads to the ports, an AFP correspondent said.

Roads to Nasiriyah, Diwaniyah and Hilla in the south were also cut as well as in Kut and the holy Shiite shrine city of Najaf, as strikers stopped government officials from reaching work and closed the doors to schools.

After “all the sacrifices” with close to 460 dead since the start of the demonstrations in early October and 25,000 wounded, the protesters say they will not return home “until all their goals are met”.

They are demanding a new constitution, a new electoral law and a complete overhaul of the political system, in a country with crippling unemployment, especially among the young people who make up more than half the population.