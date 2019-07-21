Protesters deface Beijing’s office in Hong Kong

Thousands of protesters descended on China’s representative office in Hong Kong on Sunday, as anger over an extradition bill morphed into a fresh front against what many see as a broader erosion of freedoms by the city’s political masters in Beijing.

Millions have rallied over the past two months in an unprecedented show of force against Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, triggering the worst social turmoil to rock the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago.

Black-clad activists, many wearing masks, defied police orders and marched beyond the official end-point of a rally that took place earlier in the day to make their way towards the Liaison Office, in a direct challenge to authorities in Beijing.

When asked whether the protesters would attempt to force entry into the building, one 30-year-old man dressed head to toe in black said “No”, as he mimicked a throat-slitting action. “That would be the death of Hong Kong,” he added.

Some protesters threw eggs at the walls of the Liaison Office, while others spray-painted graffiti in the latest wave of demonstrations to rock the Asian financial centre. Hundreds of riot police took up positions close to the Liaison Office. Nearby, activists daubed graffiti on massive concrete pillars leading up to it, with the words “Restore Hong Kong, Revolution of Time”.

Some held up banners that said, “LIAR” and “No excuse Carrie Lame”. A poster plastered on a lamppost called for an ”Investigation on police brutality”.

More demonstrations are planned over the coming weekends, posing the greatest popular challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012.