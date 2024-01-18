Protesters clash with police in remote Russian town after activist sentenced

January 18, 2024 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - Moscow

Protesters in a small town in Russia's Bashkortostan region clashed with riot police Wednesday after a court sentenced an activist to four years in prison despite local public outcry.

Street protests are a rarity in Russia, which has hugely clamped down on dissent during its Ukraine campaign and has strict anti-demonstration laws.

Crowds of men in the town of Baymak fought with riot police in temperatures hovering around -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), social media footage showed, with some showing police violently detaining a man lying on the ground.

A court in the town of around 17,000 people earlier sentenced an eco activist and campaigner for the protection of the Bashkir language — Fail Alsynov — to four years in prison for "inciting hatred" in a ruling behind closed doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alsynov was accused of making a racist comment in a speech to a village council meeting against gold digging. He insists his words were mistranslated from the Bashkir language.

The regional governor had accused him of making derogatory comments about people from Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The SOTA opposition Telegram channel showed a video of a handcuffed Alsynov still inside the courtroom after the verdict, saying he was innocent.

"I do not admit my guilt," Alsynov said.

"I always fought for justice, for my nation, for my republic."

The activist said he "did not expect this" and that he will appeal the ruling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT