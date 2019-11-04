International

Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon

Anti-government protesters block a main highway by a garbage containers and burned tires, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in Beirut, Lebanon on November 4, 2019.

Anti-government protesters block a main highway by a garbage containers and burned tires, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in Beirut, Lebanon on November 4, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Demonstrators have been protesting against Lebanon's ruling elite since October 17, leading to the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as Prime Minister last week

Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and in other parts of Lebanon on Monday, pressing a wave of demonstrations that have paralysed the country for more than two weeks.

Also Read
Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Tuesday, bowing to nearly two weeks of unprecedented nationwide protests against corruption and sectarianism.

U.S. calls on Lebanon to 'urgently' form new government

Demonstrators have been protesting against Lebanon's ruling elite since October 17, leading to the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as Prime Minister last week.

A number of main roads were blocked in the capital Beirut, witnesses said. Schools were cancelled for a third week.

The National News Agency said protesters had blocked roads in other areas including the northern city of Tripoli and south of Beirut in the Khalde area on the main highway to the southern Lebanon.

Also Read
Protestors in Beirut celebrate after Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri announced his resignation.

Explained | What is happening in Lebanon?

The unprecedented nationwide protests have tipped Lebanon into political turmoil as it grapples with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
unrest, conflicts and war
civil unrest
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 2:41:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/protesters-block-roads-in-beirut-other-parts-of-lebanon/article29876884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY