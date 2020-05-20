Prosecutors seek 35 years in jail for Park Geun-hye

South Korean prosecutors demanded on Wednesday a 35-year jail term for former President Park Geun-hye, who was ousted and later convicted over a sprawling corruption scandal.

Park, the country's first woman President, was brought down in 2017 after huge street protests triggered by allegations that she and a close friend took bribes from top conglomerates for government favours. She was later sentenced to 32 years in jail.

Park is being retried in the High Court on the bribery, abuse of power and spy agency corruption charges after the Supreme Court ruled the bribery accusation should have been handled separately. In closing arguments, prosecutors said Park should be jailed for 35 years.