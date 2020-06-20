Prosecutor who probed Giuliani refuses to quit

A U.S. prosecutor who investigated allies of President Donald Trump insisted on Friday that he had no intention of quitting after the Attorney-General issued a press release announcing his resignation.

Geoffrey Berman oversaw the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed advisor Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to discredit the President’s political opponents since he was appointed to head the powerful Southern District of New York attorney’s office in 2018. Attorney General William Barr announced Mr. Berman’s resignation late on Friday.

But Mr. Berman said he first learned of his apparent departure from Mr. Barr’s press release. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning,” Mr. Berman wrote. “I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without interruption.”