Proposal for tax breaks to companies hiring transgender employees in Bangladesh parliament

Bangladeshi companies that hire transgender people could be given tax breaks as the government seeks to boost the job prospects of the country’s marginalised trans community, the Finance Minister said on June 3.

Under the proposals, businesses where trans people make up 10% of the total workforce or have at least 100 trans staff members would be eligible for a tax rebate, Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal told parliament.

“The third gender community belongs to the marginal and the underprivileged section of the society,” he said in his annual Budget speech.

“Compared to others, the third gender community is lagging behind ... and left outside the mainstream society. Social inclusion can be ensured by involving active people of this community into production-oriented occupation,” he added.

Government figures estimate the number of trans people in Bangladesh at about 11,500, but LGBT+ rights campaigners think the actual number is likely to be at least 1,00,000 in a nation of 160 million people.

Rights groups welcomed the proposal, which parliament is expected to approve, but urged the government to ensure that it is implemented properly.

“There are so many announcements that are made in support of the transgender community, but most of them don’t work out. The government needs to monitor these proposals,” said Joya Shikder, president of Somporker Noya Setu, a rights group.

Tashnuva Anan, a rights activist who made history in March as the country’s first transgender newsreader on national television, called for compulsory job quotas for trans people and awareness training sessions for employers.

“This is a good initiative, but these steps should take place at a much bigger scale ... members of the transgender community also need to develop their skills. Only then will they get hired,” she added.