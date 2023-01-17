ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent Pakistani lawyer murdered in Peshawar High Court bar room firing

January 17, 2023 03:27 am | Updated January 16, 2023 11:05 pm IST - Peshawar

Peshawar Bar Association President Ali Zaman has announced a two-day boycott of courts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to protest Afridi's murder.

PTI

A police officer surveys the crime scene after, according to police, a gunman killed Abdul Latif Afridi, lawyer and former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court Bar Association, in Peshawar, Pakistan January 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A prominent Pakistani lawyer was murdered on Monday under dramatic circumstances after another lawyer opened fire at him in the bar room of the Peshawar High Court.

Abdul Latif Afridi, 79, was the former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and a key figure at the forefront of the lawyers' movement in Pakistan that culminated in the restoration of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.

On Monday, Mr. Afridi was seated in the bar room at the Peshawar High Court, when Mr. Adnan, a trainee lawyer, opened fire at him, the police said.

The senior lawyer was immediately shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital here, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said.

Six bullets were fired at Mr. Afridi, Asim said.

Police have arrested Mr. Adnan.

He was shifted to the anti-terrorism court here under tight security.

Police suspected the attack was carried out of “personal enmity”.

They are also probing how Mr. Adnan managed to bring a pistol inside the Peshawar High Court premises.

In 1979, Mr. Afridi was imprisoned by former Pakistan President General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq for participating in political activities against his regime's martial law.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed "deep sorrow" over Mr. Afridi's murder.

“I pray that the bereaved family bear this loss with fortitude. The worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming,” Prime Minister Sharif said in a tweet.

