Prominent Hezbollah critic shot dead in car

A prominent Lebanese activist and intellectual known for his opposition to the Shia movement Hezbollah was found shot dead in his car in the country’s south on Thursday, a security official said.
The murder, exactly six months after an explosion at Beirut port, drew immediate condemnation from abroad and tributes from his many friends.
Lokman Slim, 58, had long been a leading secular voice in the Shia community and was routinely criticised, and often threatened, over his anti-Hezbollah stance. “He was found dead in his car,” a senior security official said on condition of anonymity, adding that Slim was shot five times in the head and once in the back.
